Manchester United appear to be preparing for a wide-ranging rebuild, with doubts hanging over the futures of a large chunk of their squad and pressure mounting on manager Michael Carrick after a faltering start.

The criticism intensified after Sunday's thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. United found themselves two goals down inside the first five minutes, and their own supporters turned on the players with harsh chants, laying bare the anger at both the team's performances and its transfer policy.

Managers have come and gone over recent years, yet one of United's most glaring problems has stayed put: assembling a squad capable of returning the club to the top.

A report in British newspaper "The Sun" names 10 players specifically at risk of leaving Old Trafford.

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10 names in the danger zone

Luke Shaw

Shaw tops the list of those tipped to go. One of the oldest heads in the team since joining in 2014, he could make way as United look to build a new defensive line and move on some of the longest-serving faces.

Diogo Dalot

Dalot faces the same fate. He has spent long years at the club since arriving in 2018, and the doubts over his place in the rebuild keep growing.

Harry Maguire

Signed in 2019, the England defender also features among those who could depart as the club looks to reshape its backline.

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez's recent comments aimed at the club have cranked up the uncertainty over his future. The report notes that United's history shows an exit often becomes a matter of time once a relationship sours in this way.

Matthijs de Ligt

For all his reputation, the Dutch defender has failed to convince everyone since his arrival. Physical problems have disrupted his run in the side too, and that puts him among the names up for review.

Mason Mount

Injuries have also plagued Mount. Yet, according to the report, he has not done enough to justify his place despite the chances handed to him since his move.

Joshua Zirkzee

The Dutch striker has not hit the level needed to compete in the Premier League. His name sits among the leading candidates to leave should the club overhaul the squad.

Manuel Ugarte

Ugarte looks no safer. The report judges the midfielder to be well short of the standard required to start regularly in the Premier League, which opens the door to an exit.

Bruno Fernandes

Here lies the most complicated case. The captain matters enormously to United, but his contractual situation could push both parties towards a different path, with his deal set to expire next summer.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford appears one of the most likely to leave for good. The sense is that he no longer wants to stay at Old Trafford, making a parting of the ways the logical option for both sides.

What about Mazraoui?

By contrast, Noussair Mazraoui does not feature among those tipped to be sold. The report places him instead among the players who deserve to stay.

His versatility explains why. Able to play at both right-back and left-back, he offers added value within a squad crying out for more flexible solutions.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens also makes the keep pile despite a difficult spell, as do youngsters Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro, both seen as capable of shaping the future of the defensive line.

Kobbie Mainoo stands out among the pillars United are meant to build around. Alongside him sit Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andre Santos, recent arrivals who need time to prove themselves.

Patrick Dorgu, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Shea Lacey and Benjamin Sesko are all expected to remain part of the rebuild too.

The final word rests with United's board and whoever takes charge should Carrick be relieved of his duties. The current signs, though, point to change stretching well beyond the manager's seat and into wide swathes of the squad.