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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

A return no one expected: Real Madrid star leaves the prison of injury

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
F. Mendy
J. Mourinho
Spain
Italy
France
Portugal

The competition for the left-back position will intensify

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has announced that French full-back Ferland Mendy will train on the pitch with his team-mates for the first time. It marks an important step after months out with an injury that proved more complicated than it first appeared.

Speaking ata press conference on Friday, Mourinho said: "Mendy will train on the pitch with us for the first time."

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Mendy last played on 3 May against Espanyol. Just minutes after kick-off, he felt a sharp pain in his right thigh and was forced off.

Tests revealed an injury to the rectus femoris tendon, in the same area where he had previously picked up an injury that required surgery. A week later, he went under the knife to treat it.

Initial estimates pointed to an absence of around five months, but his injury history and the complexity of the recovery dictated the utmost caution.

The road is still long

Returning to the grass around five months after surgery does not mean Mendy is ready to feature in matches. He still has several stages to complete before receiving the medical green light and regaining the rhythm needed to play, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", which described the Frenchman's return as one that "nobody expected".

He also comes back to a reality different from the one he left in the spring. The competition for the left-back spot, coupled with his long injury record, has turned his comeback into a fresh challenge. The good news for him is that this time the team does not need to rush him back into matches.


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