A resounding surprise: Al-Ahli moves to snatch a major signing from Al-Nassr

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have entered the race to sign international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi in a move that could prove one of the biggest surprises of the summer transfer window, taking advantage of the player's desire to leave Al-Nassr before the start of the new season.

According to the Saudi newspaper " Al-Yaum", Al-Ahli have shown serious interest in the goalkeeper, and talks between the two parties are progressing well. The club's management want to strengthen the position with an experienced, quality option before the season kicks off.

That move comes as the club brace for a season packed with domestic and continental commitments. They want to retain the AFC Champions League Elite title and mount a serious challenge for the Roshn League, which has pushed the hierarchy to hunt for reinforcements that give the squad greater depth across the board.

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Al-Aqidi's situation plays right into their hands. He has refused to stay at Al-Nassr despite the club's efforts to convince him, insisting instead on leaving in search of a starting role and a route back into the Saudi national team.

Expect fresh developments in the coming days. Al-Nassr have no objection to selling should a suitable offer arrive, which could hand Al-Ahli a genuine chance to pull off one of the most exciting deals of the summer.