A major scandal has rocked French football. Two Nancy players, who compete in the French second division, have been arrested and placed in pre-trial detention over accusations of involvement in a gang rape case, with judicial investigators still working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Security services detained the accused last Wednesday, according to the French newspaper "L'Est Republicain", after inquiries that included hearing from a number of parties in the case. The pair appeared before the investigating judge on Friday, where they were officially informed of the opening of a judicial investigation into the felony of gang rape.

Public prosecutor Francois Capin-Dulhoste confirmed that the liberty judge had ordered the players into pre-trial detention, acting on requests from the public prosecution. Judicial authorities have refused to disclose further details, citing the need to preserve the confidentiality of the investigation and ensure proceedings run normally.

The identity of the players remains undisclosed as investigations continue. The timing has helped keep the details relatively out of the spotlight, with the case coinciding with the international break.

Nancy, for their part, have broken their silence. In an official statement, the club confirmed it had been informed of the detention of two reserve-team players as part of legal proceedings relating to an alleged rape case.

"Nancy is fully aware of the seriousness of these events, and will cooperate with the judicial authorities when necessary," the club said. It explained that it would await the court's decision before taking any action against the two players, and confirmed it would make no further comments at this time.

Sixth in the French second division under coach Oswald Tanchot, Nancy had been pushing to compete and return to the spotlight. Now the scandal has arrived instead.