Brazilian Santos star Neymar has been handed a two-match ban after being found guilty by the second disciplinary committee of Brazil's Superior Court of Sporting Justice. His crime? Covering his mouth with his hand during an altercation with an opposing player, an incident deemed to have breached what is known as the "Vinicius law".

Applied across Brazilian competitions, the rule punishes players who cover their mouths while speaking on the pitch. It forms part of measures aimed at promoting transparency and combating conduct that violates sporting ethics.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the committee even discussed a four-match ban during its deliberations before the majority settled on two.

Neymar can still appeal the decision before the full bench of the court.

Neymar sent off after video technology intervention

The incident traces back to last Saturday's clash between Santos and Bahia at the Vila Belmiro stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw in the Brazilian league.

Before the start of the second half, Neymar squared up to Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, the pair having already clashed during the first half. As the row heated up, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star put his hand over his mouth to hide what he was saying.

Nestor went straight to the referee. The official admitted he hadn't seen the incident himself, then received an alert from the video assistant referee and brandished a direct red card at Neymar.

The drama didn't end with the sending off. The referee's report noted that Neymar charged towards the away team's substitutes' bench after his dismissal, trying to get at his opponent, with teammates forced to hold him back.

Neymar accused of breaching transparency

Delmiro Campos, the official tasked with investigating the case, judged that Neymar's behaviour was an attempt to conceal what was said during the altercation, going against the principles of transparency and sporting ethics.

Campos said: "Objectively, the gesture of covering the mouth in the context of a confrontation directed at an opponent, with awareness of the illegitimacy of this act, are two things that cannot be called into question".

Neymar's lawyers saw it differently. They argued the situation involved no hostility or sharp disagreement, just an exchange of words in an atmosphere of banter and fun.

Lawyer Marcelo Mendez told the hearing: "Not every gesture of covering the mouth is covered by the Vinicius law, and the player put his hand over his mouth instinctively".