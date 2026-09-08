Barcelona pulled off the deal of the window by snatching Rodri from Real Madrid, but the transfer of the century sparked an unexpected debate: can Rodri and Pedri play together?

Pedri's place on the bench at the 2026 World Cup fuelled the doubts. Then analyst Alvaro Benito stepped in with a precise technical breakdown to dispel the fears and reveal a hidden pattern that links the two.

A pairing that does not clash, but complements

Hansi Flick has run Barcelona's technical affairs for more than two years, turning the team into a footballing machine that captivates the world, dominating domestically and returning strongly to the forefront of Europe.

This summer, Flick decided to make the final leap towards the Champions League. His masterstroke was signing Rodri Hernandez, the best player at the 2026 World Cup and the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, in a deal snatched from rivals Real Madrid by a final decision from the player himself.

Rodri's technical value is enormous, yet some voices questioned how compatible he really is with Pedri Gonzalez, citing what happened with the Spanish national team, where Pedri's role diminished when he played alongside Rodri.

Alvaro Benito, analyst on the "El Sanedrin" programme on Cadena SER radio, stepped in to settle the debate. He put it plainly: "There is not a single reason for incompatibility, because they do not occupy the same spaces, and they are not the same type of player."

Benito watched the pair closely in the recent Valencia match and spotted a recurring pattern, perhaps happening unconsciously.

He explained: "When Rodri was on the pitch, Pedri did not drop back much into midfield, thinking that Rodri, with his tactical intelligence and the support of the two centre-backs, was enough to push the team forward."

The proof, he added, appeared the moment Rodri was substituted: "At that moment, Pedri dropped back to help distribute the ball and build attacks." That prompted his studio colleague Manu Carreno to comment: "Pedri may be the happiest player playing with Rodri."

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Did Barcelona need Rodri?

Benito admits Barcelona had no pressing need for a holding player, given the presence of Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado, who has enjoyed an excellent season.

One sentence settled the matter for him: "The best in the world is coming, he is the best in the world in this position. It is natural for us not to need him, but it is illogical that he would not improve the team."

Former Barcelona legend Jose Mari Bakero agreed with Benito's analysis, but he went beyond the technical side.

Bakero said: "I think they really did need him, the matter goes beyond the technical and tactical side. Barcelona needs leaders, personality and presence on and off the pitch."

He concluded: "In a fierce competition whose aim is to win the Champions League, they needed a player with maturity and experience, and Rodri is that player."