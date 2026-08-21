Real Madrid open their new La Liga campaign against Espanyol tomorrow, Saturday, armed with a striking historical record over their opponents and a remarkable run that hands them a clear edge before kick-off.

The Whites want a fast start when they travel to face Espanyol in the second round, their opening fixture against Real Sociedad having been postponed.

Historical superiority for Real Madrid

According to Opta, Real Madrid have won 110 of their 180 La Liga meetings with Espanyol, drawing 33 and losing 37. No side has beaten a single opponent more often in the competition's history.

That dominance runs deeper still. Espanyol have lost 11 of the 15 matches they have played against Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga, winning three and drawing one. It is the most defeats they have suffered against any single opponent on their own ground in the competition.

Recent visits tell a slightly different story. Espanyol have won three of the last seven La Liga meetings on home soil and drawn four, a marked improvement after losing eight of the previous nine against the Whites at the same ground, with one draw.

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A record run at the opening

Real Madrid boast an exceptional record on La Liga's opening weekend, unbeaten in the first round for 17 straight seasons with 12 wins and five draws.

Their last opening-day defeat came back in August 2008, a 2-1 loss to Deportivo La Coruña.

Opta noted that this run represents the longest unbeaten streak in the opening round for any team in La Liga history.

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