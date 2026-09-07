The Premier League's big clubs have paused, faced with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: signing a living Real Madrid legend without paying a single euro.

British website TEAMtalk confirmed that agents have offered legendary right-back Dani Carvajal to both Liverpool and Manchester City, exploring a free-agent move that would send him to the Premier League. Fulham, too, have entered the running in a big way.

Carvajal (34) has been a free agent all summer since leaving Real Madrid, ending 13 years in the Royal Club's shirt following his return from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. His legendary career at the Santiago Bernabeu brought 26 major titles, including 6 UEFA Champions League crowns. Along the way he established himself as one of the best right-backs of his generation and a pillar of the Spanish national team.

According to the report, Carvajal has held talks with several Spanish clubs since becoming available, with the American league, the Saudi Pro League and other European clubs also keen. The Spanish international, though, wants to keep playing at the highest level. He is weighing his options carefully in search of the right move rather than simply winding down his career.

Fulham's interest looks the most serious so far. A move to Craven Cottage would reunite Carvajal with his former Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa, now manager of the London club, who knows the defender well from their days together in Madrid. That familiarity could hand Fulham the edge.

Meanwhile, a player of Carvajal's experience and leadership makes him a tempting option for any club looking to strengthen without a transfer fee. That is why the agents have taken him to Liverpool and Manchester City too, with both giants potentially needing a full-back of real pedigree in the coming period.

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Sources at TEAMtalk confirmed that Liverpool and City are giving the offer serious thought but have yet to commit. The very fact that Carvajal has been offered to them shows the scale of interest in the Madrid legend. Plenty of clubs outside England remain keen, meaning Carvajal has several possible destinations to consider before making his final call.