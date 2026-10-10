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FBL-KSA-ITTIHAD-HILALAFP
Translated by

A rare gesture: Al-Hilal honour two Al-Ittihad stars in the Clasico

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia

A surprise move from the Chief

Al-Hilal produced a rare gesture, deciding to honour two stars of traditional rivals Al-Ittihad before the pair met in the clasico.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ittihad on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" published a video clip of the Kingdom Arena, Al-Hilal's fortress, celebrating the Saudi national team players crowned champions at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Green adorned Al-Hilal's stadium, alongside the words: "Congratulations, champions of the Gulf". Pictures of "the Leader's" players crowned with the Saudi national team at the Gulf tournament lit up the ground too.

Al-Hilal did not stop at their own stars. They also displayed a picture of Hassan Kadesh and Mukhtar Ali, two Al-Ittihad men who joined the championship journey with the national team.

The players of both teams then stood in a guard of honour for Mohammed Al-Owais, goalkeeper of Al-Hilal and the Saudi national team, as he entered the Kingdom Arena carrying the Gulf tournament trophy.

The Saudi national team had claimed the Gulf title for the first time in 23 years last Tuesday, beating their Emirati counterparts 2-0 in the final.

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