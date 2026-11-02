Barcelona have begun moving early for the winter window, hunting a defensive reinforcement that would hand Hansi Flick fresh options for the second half of the season. The sporting management want a centre-back or a versatile defender.

That step may hinge first on an exit. The club have placed Alejandro Balde among the names tipped to leave.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona have no objection to the left-back departing next January. His role has shrunk under Flick, and he failed to take advantage of the injuries that hit the squad to earn more minutes.

Balde came close to leaving last summer. He chose to stay in the hope of winning his place back, only for his exit to look more likely as he stayed on the fringes of the starting line-up.

A permanent sale suits the club, who are targeting a fee of no less than 40 million euros. They are banking on his youth and the demand for left-backs in the market.

Barcelona have told the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, that a permanent transfer is their preferred route. They would accept a loan only if it carries an obligation to buy by the end of the season.

Mendes is now exploring opportunities for his client, having made contact with clubs in Italy, England and Germany. None of that interest has turned into an official offer yet.

Settling Balde's future early would speed up negotiations and clarify the club's winter plans, so the Catalans are waiting on his agreement to go.

In Italy, Juventus and Roma have emerged as interested parties. The obstacle is clear: their moves revolve around a loan, with no obvious willingness to make a permanent offer at Barcelona's asking price, and Balde's wages could prove a burden on the Italian clubs.

The English clubs look better placed to meet Barcelona's demands. Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown interest in his situation.

United are chasing solutions at left-back amid the physical troubles of Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, while Chelsea are weighing up reinforcements on the left flank after the changes in that position.

Selling Balde would help fund the move for a new defender, widening Flick's options at the back and helping the club secure Jules Koundé's future within its defensive project.