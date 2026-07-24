One of the Saudi Roshn League's brightest stars has shot into the spotlight over recent days. Impressive performances have turned him into a target for several clubs eyeing reinforcements ahead of the new season, in a deal that could spark unexpected competition this summer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Saudi defender Ahmed Al-Sayahi of Al-Riyadh has attracted interest from a number of Roshn League clubs after a remarkable season with his side.

Al-Qadsiah lead the chase. Tavolieri says the player is highly rated within the club's technical management, who view him as one of the ideal options to bolster their back line.

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The interest doesn't stop at Saudi clubs. A number of European sides are also tracking his progress with a view to a possible move in the coming period, given the form he showed last season.

Al-Sayahi's rise follows a full campaign in the Al-Riyadh shirt, one in which he cemented his place as one of the most prominent Saudi defenders and put his name firmly on the radar of several clubs at home and abroad.