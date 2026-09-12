The referees' committee has handed Jon Ander Gonzalez Cuesta the appointment for tomorrow's clash between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in La Liga. It's the first time the Basque official has taken charge of the Catalan side in his career.

At 41, Gonzalez Cuesta is one of four referees making their La Liga debuts this season. Javier Iglesias Villanueva takes the VAR duties for the encounter.

Sunday's game will be his third in La Liga. He previously officiated Valencia against Real Betis, a 1-0 win for the visitors, and Osasuna against Getafe, which the hosts settled 1-0.

Levante know him well. This marks his tenth match involving the club, following nine in the second division that brought five wins, three draws and a single defeat.

Barcelona, though, are new territory. He has never refereed them, and Sunday hands him that first as he continues to find his feet at La Liga level.