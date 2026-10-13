Diaz de Mera's handling of Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal has triggered a wave of fury inside the club and among supporters, driven by the sheer number of cards he brandished at Madrid players and staff relative to the fouls the team actually committed.

At the heart of the complaint: five yellow cards and a red for Real Madrid off just eight fouls. Villarreal committed 13 and picked up two yellows.

That gap, critics argue, raises serious questions about how the referee managed the game. His report tells a different story.

Vinicius Junior's red card for pulling Saliba's hair isn't the issue. The decision matches the letter of the law, and nobody at the club believes the sending-off stemmed from a refereeing error.

Madrid's grievance, then, sits with the yellow cards rather than the dismissal of their Brazilian star.

Here's what the report reveals: only two of the five yellows were for fouls, those shown to Jude Bellingham and Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid intend to appeal Konate's booking. Television replays, by the club's reading, show the French defender's challenge on Gerard Moreno didn't merit a card.

The remaining three yellows had nothing to do with fouls at all. They were disciplinary.

Antonio Rudiger was cautioned for protesting the referee's decisions. Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni both went into the book for time-wasting.

Nor did it stop with the players. Diaz de Mera booked Jose Mourinho and team delegate Chendo for protesting too, and the row escalated until Nuno da Costa, Mourinho's assistant, was sent off for objecting to the referee's calls.

Strip it all back and the cards that enraged Real Madrid aren't all about fouls. Seven yellows went to players, coaching staff and administrative staff. Five of those were for protesting. Only two, Bellingham's and Konate's, came from challenges on the pitch.

Nuno da Costa's red was for protesting as well. Vinicius remains a case apart, and one the club won't contest.