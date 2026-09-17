A painful blow: Sevilla lose their new weapon against Barcelona

Sevilla are set to lose one of their most notable summer signings ahead of Saturday's visit of Barcelona in the seventh round of La Liga.

Sport newspaper reported that Lucas Stassin will miss the meeting with Barça at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán after picking up an injury against Deportivo La Coruña.

The Andalusian side's medical staff confirmed on Thursday that the Belgian striker is suffering from a myofascial injury to the adductor longus muscle in his right leg. His time on the sidelines will depend on how the injury develops.

No official return date has been set. What is certain is that Stassin will play no part against Hansi Flick's team.

The 21-year-old joined this summer from Saint-Étienne in one of Sevilla's headline deals, the Andalusian club paying 2.5 million euros for a loan with a 25 million euro buy option at the end of the season. He hit the ground running. Stassin scored on his debut against Espanyol to become the youngest player in Sevilla's 21st-century history to net on his first appearance for the club.

His absence hands coach Luis García a headache up front. Rubén Vargas, Rubén Oury and Isaac Romero are the leading candidates to fill the centre-forward role against the Catalans.

Sevilla are also monitoring Kike Salas, who sat out Thursday's session with a knock sustained at the Riazor. The defender will train individually on Friday, and his fitness will decide whether he makes the squad.

García cannot call on Vargas, Sánchez or Marcão either, leaving him to face Barcelona with several key men missing.

Stassin's setback aside, Sevilla head into the game full of belief after a strong start. Captain Gabriel Suazo insisted the team know exactly how they want to approach the clash, telling the club's official media: "We believe in an idea, and we will stick to it. We are one hundred percent convinced of it, and we know our strengths and weaknesses."

Suazo also hailed the side's mentality, warning that Sevilla would carry the same fight they had shown in the opening rounds: "11 warriors going out onto the pitch to give everything they have."

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