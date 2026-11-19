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Manchester City are not going through a good time, whether on the pitch, where they have suffered three successive defeats in the Premier League that have left them six points behind Arsenal, or off it.

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City are still awaiting developments over their conviction for financial breaches. The settlement they offered months ago will be considered in mid-December, and if it fails, the club could face sanctions in 2027.

According to AS, Manchester City's rivals have started making moves on this front. First to act was Apollo Global Management, who have gone from partner to adversary.

The American investment group had reached the final stages of negotiations with City Football Group, but cancelled a planned two billion dollar loan to Manchester City's owner after the independent commission found the club guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules, according to the Financial Times.

The lost funds exceed 1.8 billion euros, a figure that highlights the uncertainty hanging over Manchester City's financial future.

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Apollo's decision to walk away is another heavy blow for City. Last year, through its investment arm Apollo Sports Capital, the group agreed to become the largest shareholder in Atletico Madrid.

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The loan earmarked for the English club would have given City Football Group extra liquidity and helped refinance existing credit lines. It won't be the last economic blow Manchester City take, though.

The rest of the Premier League's clubs were expected to line up behind Richard Masters, the competition's chief executive. Many of them are preparing to sue Manchester City individually once they know what sanctions the club faces and how the settlement it offered is decided.

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They've even agreed to provide financial cover for Masters, according to The Athletic, following a meeting of club owners and officials in London on Thursday. The outlet reported that Richard Masters will be covered financially if anyone files a lawsuit against him.

Put simply, the English clubs have agreed to pay the legal costs of the Premier League board, which includes chair Alison Brittain and non-executive members Mai Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry and Matthew Ryder, should City's sponsors decide to sue them personally.

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Etihad Airways, the club's main sponsor, is among those who could take that route.

Neither side has come out of the City case cheaply. Manchester City and the Premier League have each already spent more than 100 million pounds, or over 118 million euros, fighting it.

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Last September, The Guardian added: "The Premier League's costs are expected to exceed 70 million pounds."

In 2025, The Times reported that investigations and arbitration hearings involving Chelsea, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, as well as Manchester City, had cost the Premier League almost 60 million euros in legal fees.

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Even so, whichever side wins the battle between the Premier League and Manchester City expects to recover around 70% of its legal costs from the loser.

If City can't prove their innocence, then, they won't just have poured huge sums into lawyers for nothing. The club will also have to pay the Premier League around 50 million pounds, or almost 60 million euros, in compensation.