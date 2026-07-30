A painful blow for Mourinho: Real Madrid star to miss the start of the season

Real Madrid have suffered an early setback in their pre-season, announcing an injury to defender Raul Asencio that will keep him out for several weeks. He becomes the first casualty of Jose Mourinho's new era at the club.

The club confirmed in an official statement that medical tests revealed an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg. His return will depend on how the injury develops and how he responds to treatment.

The statement read: "Following the tests carried out by Real Madrid's medical services on our player Raul Asencio, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the rectus femoris of the right leg, and his condition is under review."

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that the young defender faces between four and six weeks on the sidelines. That rules him out of the rest of pre-season and casts serious doubt over his availability for the start of the La Liga campaign.

Asencio played the first half of Tuesday's friendly against Leganes in Valdebebas before picking up the problem.

The timing could hardly be worse. Reports had already placed the defender among the candidates to leave this summer, particularly after Madrid signed French defender Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool contract.

The injury is not thought to be serious, yet it may push back any decision on his future over the coming weeks while he recovers and works his way back into training.

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