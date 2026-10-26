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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A painful blow: Espart's absence period shocks Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
X. Espart
Spain

A fresh setback for Flick

Barcelona have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their La Liga return, confirming that Xavi Espart will be sidelined for close to seven weeks after injuring his right ankle in the 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

The Catalan club confirmed in an official statement that tests revealed damage to the joint linking the ankle bones, caused by a collision with an opposition player during the Clasico.

Espart now faces close to seven weeks on the sidelines. It's a setback for Barcelona, who must manage without him while he works through treatment and rehabilitation before returning to training and matchday action.

Only 29 minutes into the game at the Spotify Camp Nou, a strong challenge from Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni forced Espart off, striking the very area where he had already felt slight discomfort before kick-off.

The injury piles further pressure on Hansi Flick at right-back. Eric Garcia remains out and won't return before the international break, while Jules Kounde has been nursing discomfort in his left ankle that ruled him out of the matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

With options so thin, Flick turned to Alejandro Balde in the last two games. The coach has yet to hand reserve-team player Guillem Victor a chance to fill the role.

Next up, Barcelona host Alaves on Saturday before a stern test against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, then a Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

Flick's side are desperate to shake off the injury crisis quickly and protect their chances across a demanding run of fixtures.

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