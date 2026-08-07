One of Arsenal's players suffered a shocking injury just days before the start of the new season in England.

Louie Copley has confirmed he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the first team's friendly against Real Betis, a heavy blow to the young midfielder before the campaign gets under way.

Primarily a midfielder, Copley lined up at right-back against Betis after coming on at the start of the second half. He lasted just 10 minutes before Theo Julienne replaced him.

The injury is expected to scupper a loan move he had been chasing, with Copley eager for regular football.

Writing on his Instagram account, the player said: "There are no words to describe how I feel right now. From featuring for the first time with the team during pre-season for the club I grew up supporting, to discovering that I had torn my anterior cruciate ligament."

He added: "The road ahead will not be easy, but I will give everything I have to come back stronger and better."

Copley started Arsenal's first official pre-season friendly against Girona, playing at right-back and catching the eye with some eye-catching attacking contributions.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Crawley Town. He had also been on the bench for Arsenal's first team against Club Brugge.

One of the standout performers in Arsenal's under-21 side, Copley has worn the captain's armband in that age group on several occasions.



