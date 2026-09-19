A painful blow: Barcelona star leaves the Sevilla match in tears

Barcelona have suffered a fresh blow. Danish defender Andreas Christensen limped out of the clash with Sevilla in the 58th minute, forced off the "Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan" pitch after a collision with Andalusian forward Ruben Vargas.

Christensen waved for the medical staff straight after the impact. The call was made to withdraw him when he proved unable to carry on.

He left the field in visible distress, then slumped onto the substitutes' bench, frustration and sadness written across his face.

Medical examinations will follow in the coming hours to determine the nature and severity of the injury. No final diagnosis has been announced so far.

The timing could hardly be worse for a defender who has endured long spells on the sidelines over recent seasons.

He missed 32 matches for Barcelona and his national team in 2025-2026 with a torn cruciate ligament, plus a further three because of calf problems.

An Achilles tendon injury and a muscular strain kept him out during 2024-2025 too, turning continuity into one of the biggest challenges of his Barcelona career.

This season had looked different. Christensen had carved out an important role, featuring in seven of eight matches, six in La Liga and one in the Champions League, and starting four of them.

Now the fans wait on the medical results. Christensen had been performing well before his exit against Sevilla, only for the familiar fear of another absence to return.