A once in a lifetime opportunity awaits two Manchester City fans - and it could be YOU!

Manchester City have been in dominant form in the Premier League. They were victorious against Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad last weekend and will take on Crystal Palace later tonight.

As Pep Guardiola's men are giving enough reasons to celebrate for City fans with their performances on the pitch, GOAL once again brings a dream opportunity for the Cityzens in India to get close to the superstars. After a resounding success in the first season, GOAL in association with the club and TECNO returns for the second season that would see two aspiring football journalists from India cover Man City from close quarters.

The two selected winners would come on board as GOAL’s trainee Manchester City correspondents and will create content about the Club. The selected aspiring journalist will receive mentorship from GOAL’s editorial team. They will also receive the chance to conduct interviews, shoot videos and write reports about Manchester City games.

How to file your entry?

To enter, all you have to do is create a single 60-second video about the Man City vs Liverpool match happening on April 9, 2022. Using your mobile phone, simply capture your preview, review or in-game piece to camera that demonstrates your personality and lets us know why we should select you. Go to this link to submit your entry: https://www.mancity.com/tecno-goal

Sai Prashanth Nataraj, who was 2021 GOAL India's Trainee Manchester City Correspondent, shares his delightful experience of working on the project last year.

"From talking to Man City legends Shaun Goater and Richard Dunne to interviewing current first team star Aymeric Laporte - these were truly some once in a lifetime moments.

"I got to learn a lot from working with and being mentored by the editorial team at GOAL. A massive shoutout to GOAL, Manchester City and TECNO for pulling this together," he said.

Nataraj's Nigerian counterpart, Chukwu Bethel Harmless, echoed his thoughts.

"It was an amazing training campaign and a wonderful experience working with professionals from the sports journalism field. The training sessions taught me a lot.

"This campaign helped me to grow as a person and as a team player. Thank you, Manchester City, thank you TECNO for being part of the realisation of my dreams," he stated.

Exciting gift hampers and Man City merchandise to be won!

The two selected winners will not only be mentored by GOAL’s dedicated Man City correspondent and regional editorial teams but will also be paid for their work. They will also be rewarded with selected Man City merchandise and a TECNO POVA 5G mobile phone to create content.

TECNO's POVA 5G's special edition smartphone flaunts the Man City logo on its back. It is powered by a 5G Dimensity 900 processor, processor, ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate, for seamless mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences.

TECNO has been associated with Manchester City as their Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner since 2016. They are already a leading player in Africa and are substantially increasing their footprint in 40 emerging markets which includes India, where City’s fan base continues to grow.

So, do you think you have it in yourself to clinch this opportunity? Apply now for the role and realise your dream.