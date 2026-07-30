Press reports have revealed the real reason behind Youssef En-Nesyri's absence from Al-Ittihad's last two matches during their training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella.

Al-Ittihad played two friendlies on Thursday, losing the first 4-2 to Spain's Real Mallorca before drawing the second 2-2 with Malaga in their final warm-up games ahead of the new season.

Both matches went ahead without the Moroccan striker, despite the fact that he had started the previous two games against South Africa's Orlando Pirates and Spain's Las Palmas.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" said En-Nesyri sat out on the orders of Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wieseng, having been suffering from fatigue.

He was not the only one. Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Farha Al-Shamrani and Marwan Al-Sahafi also missed the two matches for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan striker's name is being linked with a departure from Al-Ittihad, with several Moroccan clubs keen to sign him and German coach Jens Wieseng far from convinced by his abilities.

En-Nesyri scored in the 3-2 win over Orlando Pirates but failed to find the net during the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas.