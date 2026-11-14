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Portugal v Denmark - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD5Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A night without answers in Portugal: Bruno Fernandes breaks his silence after the resounding fall

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Bruno Fernandes, the Portugal captain and Manchester United midfielder, refused to give up after the heavy 4-1 defeat to Denmark, insisting that the team's goal remains to finish the group stage at the top of the table.

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He stressed that the defeat in Braga does not mean the end of their journey. Portugal still have a fresh chance to secure top spot in the upcoming encounter against Wales, despite the disappointing performance the side delivered.

Speaking in an interview with the Portuguese channel "11", Fernandes described the loss as a difficult night that must be treated as an opportunity to learn and review mistakes.

The national team captain admitted Portugal failed to execute their plan. They could not impose their usual style of play, he pointed out, and the side did not deliver the expected level. Plenty needs to improve before the next match.

Portugal rely heavily on their strength in midfield, the Manchester United player explained, but Denmark closed down the spaces in the central area and stopped his teammates from exploiting that weapon.

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Denmark dealt intelligently with Portugal's style of play, he added. That made breaking through and creating chances more difficult, pushing the side to seek attacking solutions out wide rather than through movements and passes in depth.

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Those flanks did not give Portugal the effectiveness they had expected. The side relied on individual duels and crosses, Fernandes pointed out, despite knowing full well how the Danes could handle that approach.

The opponent was strong in this aspect, he confirmed, and clinical in front of goal too. Denmark took their chances, widened the gap and left Portugal with a mountain to climb.

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He did not try to downplay the scale of the setback. The side made clear mistakes, he acknowledged, and the performance was not entirely positive.

Yet he refused to write the night off as one without lessons. The coaching staff and players must analyse what happened, he stressed, identify what went wrong and preserve the positive elements that emerged despite the heavy result.

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Fernandes recalled Portugal's start in the UEFA Nations League, with four wins from their opening four matches. Those results, he reckons, confirm the side still have a real chance of finishing the group in first place.

The defeat against Denmark does not call for changing the objectives or abandoning the ambitions, he said. The calculations have not changed. Top spot still hinges on what the team deliver in their final match.

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The Portugal captain finished by stressing the need to approach the upcoming encounter with positivity and enthusiasm, and to focus on claiming the three points the side failed to obtain against Denmark.

One point against Wales is all Portugal need to guarantee top spot in the group. That gives the players a chance to shake off the defeat and regain their balance.

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The objective has not changed, Fernandes stressed, and the response to the setback must come through the performance and the result in the next match.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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