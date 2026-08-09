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Tottenham Hotspur FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A new traitor? Arsenal knock on a forbidden door at Tottenham

Transfers
S. Campbell
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
Premier League
C. Romero
England
Argentina

Will the 2001 scenario repeat itself?

The transfer market has thrown up a surprise over the future of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, with the Argentine defender linked to a move that could become one of the most controversial deals north London sees this summer.

According to The Sun, Romero wants to join Arsenal, crossing straight into the ranks of his current club's biggest London rival. Tottenham, though, do not appear willing to let it happen. High-level sources at the club told the same newspaper they would not consider selling any player to Arsenal. 

Atletico Madrid had earlier been linked with the 28-year-old, and Inter Milan have since joined the list of admirers, handing Romero more than one option should he leave Tottenham this summer.

Read also: The golden boy? Al-Ahly competing with Stuttgart and two English clubs for Fenerbahce gem

Romero, a World Cup finalist with Argentina, is preparing to leave Tottenham this summer after five seasons at the club, the newspaper reported.

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

It continued: "A move across north London would be a truly astonishing deal, and would carry the hallmarks of Sol Campbell's move from Tottenham to Arsenal in 2001. But the difference in this switch is that Campbell was a free agent, meaning Tottenham could not prevent the centre-back from leaving for enemy territory, though he was later branded a traitor by Spurs fans."

Nobody has made the move at all since 2010, when William Gallas controversially went the other way at the end of his Arsenal contract.

With three years still left on his deal, Romero remains firmly under Tottenham's control when it comes to his future.

Read also: Salah the secret word: Anticipated date for settling the Al-Hilal star's move to Trabzon

Read also: Stunning gains and legal action: Salah deal tips the scales in 72 hours

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