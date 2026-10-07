Morocco's Jamal Sellami, the former Jordan national team boss, is closing in on his first match in the Saudi Roshn League, against Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Fateh on Friday, the day after tomorrow, at the Midan Tamweel Al-Awlaa Stadium in Al-Ahsa, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Forty-eight hours before the match, the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" confirmed that Al-Fateh had sacked their Saudi technical staff, led by coach Khaled Al-Atwi, following a poor run of results.

According to the newspaper, the Saudi club have agreed a deal with Sellami to take charge until the end of the current season. The move comes just months after he left the Jordan national team, having failed to get out of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 10:55 AHL

Al-Fateh's management are now waiting on approval from the financial oversight body in the Saudi Roshn League Association to officially confirm Sellami as head coach of the first team before the Al-Ahli clash.

Al-Fateh are in deep trouble this season. They sit fifteenth with 3 points from 3 draws and 4 defeats, still waiting on a first win.

Sellami arrives with an impressive CV. His crowning achievement was steering Jordan to direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the first time in the nation's history.