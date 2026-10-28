Some fans may have rubbed their eyes at the Sky Blues' line-up against AEK Athens. Coach Enzo Maresca had named a certain Floyd Samba, not Erling Haaland, as his lone striker.

At the start of the week, Samba himself probably hadn't expected to hear the legendary Champions League anthem from the pitch, starting in place of the Norwegian superstar with a mascot in front of him. Haaland had scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in the Premier League during the preceding 5-0 rout of Ipswich Town.

Haaland made the squad for the home match against Athens but spent all 90 minutes on the bench with a slight knock. His replacement, Antoine Semenyo, had suffered an injury a few days earlier and will be out for weeks, giving the 17-year-old Samba his chance from the start. Yet the 1.83-metre-tall youngster is actually a central midfielder.

Risky decision pays off: Samba had never played as a striker before

Samba did not register a goal contribution before Maresca took him off in the 63rd minute of Man City's 5-1 win, but the coach was pleased with the teenager again. "The three academy players were good," he said afterwards, also highlighting substitutes and fellow academy products Ryan McAidoo and Kaden Braithwaite (both 18). Samba "particularly" impressed Pep Guardiola's successor, having "played a good game overall".

The press praised him, too. The Manchester Evening News gave him seven out of a possible ten and credited Samba with "a good performance on another big night for him". This was no one-off: it was already his second start of the young season. His first had come in mid-September in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City, again as a striker.

Maresca's decision that day was bold, but it paid off. Samba scored twice as Man City won comfortably, 5-0. Afterwards, Maresca admitted he had only tried the youngster in the unfamiliar position shortly before the match. "When I decided in the last three or four days to play him as a number nine, I asked him if he had ever played as a striker in the past. He said he had never done it. But I think he can. He's certainly not a number nine, but he was good."

A somewhat exuberant Daily Mail headline declared: "A new star is born." Hype around Samba promptly spread across social media. An excited Samba said: "A debut like that is simply incredible. I could hardly believe it. This is only the beginning; I have a big career ahead of me."

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Limited prospects of playing time: Will Samba go out on loan?

Nevertheless, Samba returned to the youth ranks and waited more than a month for his third call-up to the senior squad, when he passed his Champions League debut with flying colours. He had first joined Maresca's squad on matchday three of the Premier League without coming on. Playing time is likely to remain sporadic. Samba was absent from the teamsheet again for the 2-1 league defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend. On Wednesday evening, however, he has another good chance of minutes in the League Cup against Brighton: established first-choice striker Haaland is one of five City stars being rested and left out of the squad.

Once Semenyo returns in a few weeks at the latest, Samba's prospects of further appearances look even slimmer. Competition is also formidable in his preferred central midfield position, where City have Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez. According to Sky, the club are considering a winter loan, although no solution currently appears to be emerging. A permanent departure is not under discussion given his potential. The club also face an uncertain future amid the threat of penalties stemming from the financial scandal and must reckon with not only a transfer ban but even forced relegation.

Born in nearby Macclesfield, Samba clearly feels at home in Manchester. He has worn the sky-blue shirt since under-nine level. His older brother Tyrone plays as a left winger for the under-21s, too. Tyrone was on the bench once in the Champions League last season and cheered on his younger brother as a spectator last Tuesday. The 12-year-old Emerson is another member of the Samba family under contract.

Floyd said recently that he and Emerson still regularly play football in the garden at home. "It gets really competitive," he said. The youngest, currently a defender, is aggressive and also "so tall" that he already comes "up to my shoulder". Emerson wants to follow in the footsteps of his father Christopher Samba, who has 171 Premier League appearances under his belt and also made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha BSC.

Parallels with Jamal Musiala: Will Samba be the DFB's next hope?

In the capital, the powerful centre-back met his wife Theresa, something that could also benefit the DFB in the long term. Samba, who deputised for Haaland, therefore has German citizenship. Under coach Hanno Balitsch, he made his debut for the under-19 national team shortly after his brace against Norwich, having previously played for the Three Lions' youth teams. As well as wearing England's shirt, he could also wear France's, or Congo's, as his father once did.

Samba does not have to commit to a national association yet and wants to take his time. Nicolo Tresoldi is a prime example: despite his outstanding goalscoring return, he wants to wait until after the Under-21 European Championship before deciding for or against Germany with the DFB team. Italy are also pursuing the goalscorer intensely, while his varied background, like Samba's, means he could play for Argentina as well. Samba lives up to his surname if taken literally. Dribbling ability, touch and vision give the youngster a Brazilian flair on the pitch.

Jamal Musiala offers another parallel. The exceptionally gifted Bayern Munich player likewise played for English youth teams as a child. After two appearances for Germany's under-16s, he went on to play for England's under-17s and under-21s before committing to the DFB in 2021. Now 23, he has since played 46 times with the eagle on his chest.

Whether Samba follows a similar path remains to be seen. His prospects look promising.