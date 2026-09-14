Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Pusic has recalled his rebel player to the starting line-up for the Saudi side's opening match in the AFC Champions League Elite, with a new signing also set to make his debut for the Jeddah club.

Al-Ahli host Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor today, Monday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of the league stage of the Asian tournament.

Pusic named his line-up with Brazilian Matheus Gonçalves back in the eleven, months after the forward had fallen out of the head coach's plans following his arrival.

Gonçalves had made his frustration clear after being left out of the squad for the last match against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshn League. He posted a black picture on his X account and removed photos of himself in the Jeddah club's shirt from Instagram.

Now the Brazilian returns to line up alongside compatriot Wanderson Galeno and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, behind English striker Ivan Toney in the front line.

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The Dutch coach has also handed a first start to new French signing Ibrahima Diabaté, who joined from Belgium's Cercle Brugge during the last summer transfer window.

Diabaté lines up in midfield alongside fellow newcomer Nayef Masoud, signed from Al-Fateh, in front of a back four of Saeed Baatiyah, Turkey's Merih Demiral, Rayan Hamed and Saad Balobaid.

This is Al-Ahli's first match of the current AFC Champions League Elite. They are chasing a third straight title, something no side has ever managed before.

Gone are many of the stars who led them to the past two crowns, chief among them Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, along with German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Al-Ahli's line-up was as follows: