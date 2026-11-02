Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, received special financial treatment that saw the federation cover his American taxes for 2024, 2025 and 2026, according to reports in the American newspaper "The New York Times" and the French newspaper "Le Monde". The bill came to an estimated 4 million dollars, run up during his spell living in Miami in preparation for hosting the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA adopted the tax equalisation mechanism to avoid handing a financial advantage to, or inflicting harm on, employees who relocated to the United States to work on organising the World Cup. According to the two newspapers, it was supposed to cover only the federation's employees, not elected officials such as Infantino.

A small committee responsible for setting the salaries of senior officials granted the FIFA president this treatment in 2024. The decision never made it into the federation's official documents, raising questions about the basis on which it was taken.

The details did not stop there. Bruno Chiomento, the Swiss lawyer and chairman of FIFA's independent Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee, played a role in raising and discussing the matter. He has been friends with Infantino for around 20 years.

Chiomento also secured special privileges within the federation. He was the only committee chairman to receive a "VIP" pass to the World Cup, letting him pick and choose the matches he wants to watch.

Unlike the other committee chairmen, who are paid in American dollars, Chiomento receives his annual salary of 250 thousand Swiss francs in the Swiss currency, handing him a benefit from the difference in exchange rates.

The reports land as Infantino deals with the fallout from the collapse of his project, put forward last July, to sell the World Cup rights to private sector investors. The plan ran into opposition, with reports of a European move to boycott it should it go ahead.

Infantino is due to contest the FIFA presidential elections for a fourth term on 18 March in the Canadian city of Vancouver. He is the only declared candidate so far.