A press report on Tuesday discussed the future of Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga, whose departure from the Spanish club had been predicted by numerous reports during the summer transfer window that ends tonight.

The newspaper "Marca" said that Camavinga still has something to prove. The Frenchman enters his sixth season with Real Madrid carrying plenty of question marks after a summer that cast doubt over his future. A disappointing campaign saw his name floated among those who could leave to ease the financial burden. He never once thought about packing his bags, and Jose Mourinho's arrival on the bench swept away any doubts. The Portuguese coach handed him a starting place, and that trust is now his springboard.

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His summer did not begin well, though. Didier Deschamps left him out of the France squad for the World Cup. That absence let him join pre-season training early, and he quickly became one of Mourinho's standout pupils in a midfield short of numbers.

Eduardo started three of the four friendlies, sitting on the bench only for the last.

Yet his feelings were mixed. His performances swung between good spells and frustrating ones within the same match, and that inconsistency raised fresh doubts over his level.

Malaga changed all that. He made only a few mistakes and finally delivered the level demanded of him. That was the turning point he needed.

Most of the credit for the revival belongs to Mourinho. The coach backed Camavinga after the Malaga match and praised him warmly.

The Portuguese boss told a press conference: "Camavinga, a player who is not very popular, put in a great match. I am very happy with his performance".

With the team's line-up set to stay almost unchanged, the Frenchman will have more chances than anyone expected at the end of last season.

Real's summer business was perfectly balanced. Bernardo Silva arrived to replace Ceballos without swelling the midfield ranks, keeping playing time evenly spread and giving everyone a chance to feature.

In this scenario, the Frenchman must make the most of his best qualities. His ability to cover ground, win the ball back and drive forward makes him a valuable asset.

Maintain the level he showed against Malaga, and Camavinga has everything it takes to become a mainstay in Mourinho's side, one of those players whose potential the Portuguese coach has always known how to exploit to the fullest.

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