A new phase: behind the scenes of Waleed Al-Farraj's historic deal with Rotana

Rotana Media Group have officially signed Saudi broadcaster Waleed Al-Farraj, one of the most eye-catching media deals of recent months and a clear signal of their intent to grow their footprint across the Saudi and Arab sporting scene.

Al-Farraj will front a new programme titled "Rotana Sport with Waleed" on the Rotana Khalijia channel from 12 August, going out daily at 11:30pm.

Reacting to the move on his official account on X, Al-Farraj described it as the start of a fresh chapter in his career. He thanked Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal for his support, trust and patronage of the new project.

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He also thanked the management of Rotana Media Group and the Rotana Khalijia channel, saying he felt a warm welcome from the moment he signed, which gave him the motivation to take on the new venture.

His new show will stick to the approach fans know well. Al-Farraj called "Rotana Sport with Waleed" a platform for "everyone", stressing his determination to air a range of opinions and debate the issues with professionalism and neutrality.

The switch to Rotana is a major boost for the sports media scene. Al-Farraj brings huge popularity and years of experience fronting the biggest sports programmes in the Kingdom.