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As Rennes search for a way out of their deepening crisis, one of their brightest young talents is shining far from French soil and making a name for himself in La Liga.

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Yassir Zabiri has become one of the revelations of the season at just 21. The Moroccan striker has forced his way in among the top scorers and caught the eye of Europe's giants. Barcelona lead the way, and they're tracking his development with growing interest.

While Rennes stumble in Ligue 1, Zabiri keeps producing exceptional performances for Racing Santander. His form leaves his parent club facing big questions about his future, especially with the summer transfer window approaching and new suitors possibly entering the race to sign him.

Rennes' campaign has been anything but settled. Their Ligue 1 results have fallen short of expectations, even though coach Franck Haise has a squad good enough to compete for a better position than ninth.

Slipping into mid-table has caused discontent within the club, particularly among the board, who have made no secret of their frustration at the direction the side have taken this season.

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Last week the tension spilled into public view. A representative of the Pinault family, the club's owners, voiced disappointment with the team's results, and Haise hit back with sharp comments at a press conference a few days later.

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There's little calm at Rennes, and pressure is mounting on the coaching staff over the disappointing results. Meanwhile, one of the brightest talents linked to the club is offering fresh proof of his potential, just well away from his coach's plans.

In Spain, Zabiri's story looks completely different. He has made the most of his loan move to Racing Santander and become one of the team's standout stars, despite being new to Spanish football.

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11 goals put the Moroccan striker among the elite

Zabiri is having a remarkable season at Racing Santander. His attacking ability and efficiency in front of goal have earned him a firm place in the race to top the La Liga scoring charts.

The recent clash with Real Sociedad confirmed his rise once again. He scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win, taking his tally to 11 goals in 13 matches in the competition.

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That haul puts him third in the La Liga scoring charts, behind Raphinha on 15 goals and Kylian Mbappe on 13, and ahead of a host of big names in the competition.

Zabiri made no secret of his delight after the match, stressing that the win hadn't come easily against opponents of Real Sociedad's stature.

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He said: "I'm very happy to have scored these two goals, and with what the whole team produced. We played well and showed great mental strength. Scoring twice against a team the size of Real Sociedad is an important achievement, after we stuck to the plan we had set, so I feel very satisfied."

Barcelona enter the picture as the Camp Nou dream draws closer

Numbers like that rarely go unnoticed by the big clubs. Media reports claim Barcelona are closely following the Moroccan's development, with his name now firmly in the frame in the market for emerging talent.

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According to French website "Foot Mercato", citing the programme "El Chiringuito", the Catalan club are keeping tabs on the player, whose market value is estimated at around €20 million, given the level he's showing at Racing Santander.

The interest isn't one-sided. Zabiri is a clear admirer of the Catalan club and dreams of wearing their shirt and one day playing at Camp Nou, which could add an extra dimension to any potential negotiations.

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Rennes, however, still hold the player's rights. He's under contract with them until 2029 and joined Racing Santander on loan with no option to buy included in the deal.

RMC report that Zabiri remains in contact with Rennes officials, who are following his progress and appreciate the level he's showing in Spain, even though Haise didn't want to rely on him this season.

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The Moroccan is expected to return to France next summer. His remarkable form and Barcelona's interest, though, could open the door to a very different scenario.

Caught between Rennes' wish to bring their talent back and his own dream of wearing the Barcelona shirt, Zabiri looks set for a hot summer. It could mark his step up from promising talent to the kind of star the big clubs fight over.