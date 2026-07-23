A new era: Benzema and Salem, victims of Inzaghi's ideas in the season of revenge!

Al-Hilal are heading towards a genuine tactical revolution under Simone Inzaghi. The Italian looks less at big names and more at players capable of executing his ideas, even if the price is sacrificing some of the team's biggest stars.

Study Al-Hilal's movements in the transfer market and the features of a new project become clear: one built on pace, attacking transitions and high pressing. It's a philosophy that could see historic names such as Karim Benzema and Salem Al-Dawsari pushed aside in favour of reinforcements that suit the coach's vision.

Benzema faces his toughest decision

The first signs of change appeared at centre-forward. Al-Hilal have opened talks to sign a new foreign striker, and it coincides with the uncertainty surrounding Benzema's future.

Reports suggest the club are weighing up more than one scenario. They could simply register the French star in the AFC Champions League Elite, or end his journey permanently should they land a new striker suited to Inzaghi's style.

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Inzaghi wants a striker who presses continuously, moves off the ball and takes part in quick transitions. None of these have been the strongest parts of Benzema's game of late.

Summerville threatens Salem

Down the left flank, the picture looks clearer. Al-Hilal have moved closer to signing Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, one of the Premier League's most prominent wingers.

Complete that deal and Salem Al-Dawsari suddenly faces direct competition for his preferred position. The captain may not accept it, having grown used to being the key man with the biggest role in the team.

Picture Salem as a substitute at this stage of his career and it's hard to imagine. That could open the door to an unexpected end to his relationship with Al-Hilal, should he feel his place in the lineup is no longer guaranteed.

Farewell to Malcom, with Dembélé the target

The right flank is also heading for change. Malcom's name has been strongly linked with a departure after falling out of the coaching staff's plans.

Alongside that, Al-Hilal have begun initial contact with Paris Saint-Germain to explore a move for Ousmane Dembélé. It would rank among the biggest deals in Saudi league history if negotiations reach an official stage.

Dembélé and Summerville together would give Al-Hilal two wingers blessed with pace and the ability to break through the lines. That fits perfectly with Inzaghi's philosophy of quick transitions and direct attacking.

Al-Hilal changes completely

Every indicator points the same way. Inzaghi doesn't merely want to add new names. He wants to reshape Al-Hilal's identity entirely.

A team once built on possession and individual skill could turn into something far more dynamic, driven by pressing, quick transitions and searing pace in the final third.

Complete these changes and it won't be merely a summer transfer window. It will be the beginning of a new era at Al-Hilal, one that could end the roles of major stars and open the door to a different generation suited to the Italian coach's vision of competing for every title.