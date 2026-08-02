A new disaster rocks FIFA: UEFA threatens Infantino with legal action and warns him against destroying evidence

World football has witnessed an unprecedented escalation between the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation (FIFA), after the dispute over a project to sell stakes in World Cup tournaments moved from the corridors of meetings to the threat of legal action.

UEFA didn't merely reject the project. They issued formal warnings to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and a number of figures tied to the initiative, demanding that all documents and relevant materials be preserved in preparation for possible legal moves.

The "Telegraph" revealed that UEFA had sent an official letter to Infantino threatening legal action over the controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments to private-sector investors.

Infantino wasn't the only target. The letter also named Joshua Kushner, Greg Maffei, the bank "JP Morgan" and the company "Open Economics", confirming that UEFA is "seriously" considering litigation, arbitration or regulatory complaints over the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" (FFE) project.

Last Saturday, Infantino had already reversed his plan to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments, following an unprecedented wave of rejection from continental and national federations. The backlash intensified once the involvement of figures close to American president Donald Trump came to light.

UEFA led the opposition campaign, announcing last Thursday that all 55 of its member federations would boycott the World Cup if FIFA pressed ahead. It later made clear it would work to end Infantino's term at the head of the International Federation.

An official letter and a warning against destroying evidence

According to the letter seen by the "Telegraph", UEFA formally notified the FIFA president that it is considering legal action, arbitration or regulatory complaints regarding the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project and everything associated with it.

The Union of European Football Associations stressed the necessity of taking immediate steps to identify all documents and electronic data related to the project, to preserve them and not delete or destroy them, confirming that this obligation supersedes any internal FIFA policies on the retention or disposal of documents.

Continental federations, FIFA members and a number of actors in the game have widely condemned the project, UEFA said, arguing that it fundamentally conflicts with the principles of good governance.

Attached to the letter was a list of the people believed to hold materials and documents relevant to the project, with UEFA demanding that FIFA ensure they retain everything in their possession or under their control.

Named on the list were: "Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football - Arsène Wenger, head of the global football development department at FIFA - Mattias Grafström, FIFA secretary general - Kevin Lamour, chief operating officer".

Lamour's inclusion follows his statements last Friday, in which he confirmed that he and a number of FIFA officials "were deceived" in relation to the project.

Warnings of penalties in the event documents are destroyed

UEFA warned in its letter that any deletion, destruction, alteration, concealment or loss of materials related to the project after receipt of the notice may be considered destruction of evidence, which could result in a claim for compensation and additional legal proceedings.

The governing body also reserves the right to demand legal penalties and to impose adverse inferences against the offending parties, on top of holding those responsible for any destruction of documents liable for all legal costs arising from it.

UEFA demanded that FIFA confirm receipt of the notice within five working days, providing written confirmations attesting to receipt and understanding of the letter, taking the necessary measures to preserve all relevant materials, identifying the person responsible for following up on the implementation of those instructions, and disclosing any documents that have already been deleted or destroyed, if any.

Who are the participants in the project?

FIFA had announced the details of the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project last Tuesday, revealing the entities and figures involved.

The list included Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of American president Donald Trump, with his "Thrive Eternal" fund expected to lead the group of investors proposed for the project.

Also named was Greg Maffei, a donor to Trump's campaign and chief executive of the company "Bunn Ventures", who previously served as president and chief executive of "Liberty Media" during its acquisition of the Formula 1 World Championship.

FIFA also announced the involvement of the bank "JP Morgan" and the company "Open Economics" in the task of searching for potential investors.

The "Telegraph" contacted FIFA for an official comment on these developments. No response has been issued so far.