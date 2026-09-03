Saudi club Al-Ittihad decided to dispense with Arabic coffee in the way it announced the signing of Colombian Richard Rios, the midfielder of Portuguese side Benfica.

Early on Thursday morning, Al-Ittihad confirmed the capture of Rios during the current summer transfer window, without revealing details of the deal.

The announcement arrived with a flourish. The Saudi club published a video showing a person requesting a coffee, choosing Colombian beans over the Ethiopian and Costa Rican ones.

As soon as the coffee was sipped, the clip cut to Rios's skills with his former club Benfica and his national team, a nod to his nationality, especially given that Colombian coffee is known for its great quality.

In doing so, Al-Ittihad broke with the usual custom for unveiling new signings, which often leans on Arabic coffee, the official hospitality drink in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Previous press reports revealed that Richard Rios will join Al-Ittihad on loan for one season, without a clause allowing a right to buy, for between 3 and 4 million euros, with the club covering his full salary.

Rios will be the fourth midfielder that "the Dean" has brought in during the current summer mercato, after the Saudis Rakan Kaabi from Al-Feiha and Mokhtar Ali from Al-Ettifaq, as well as Senegalese Dion Lopy from Spanish side Almeria.

The 26-year-old leaves the Portuguese team after a single season in its ranks, having arrived last summer from Brazilian side Palmeiras for 16 million euros.

In that time, Rios featured for Benfica in 51 matches across various competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists.

His availability for the anticipated Clasico against Al-Nassr, the day after tomorrow on Saturday, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League, is expected to become clear within the next few hours.