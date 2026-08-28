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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A new challenge for Salah: Trabzonspor to face Freiburg and Red Star in the Conference League

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Conference League
Freiburg
FK Crvena Zvezda
Egypt
Türkiye
Germany
Serbia

Will the Pharaoh do it?

Today's UEFA Conference League draw handed Trabzonspor a balanced set of fixtures in the competition.

The Turkish side dropped into the Conference League after failing to get past the Europa League qualifying round, beaten by Ferencvaros over both legs.

Here is Trabzonspor's full set of fixtures in the UEFA Conference League:

 Trabzonspor v Freiburg (at home)

 Red Star v Trabzonspor (away)

 Trabzonspor v Hearts (at home)

 KubYon v Trabzonspor (away)

 Trabzonspor v Jablonec (at home)

 CSKA Sofia v Trabzonspor (away)

UEFA will release the full match schedule tomorrow, Saturday.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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