Today's UEFA Conference League draw handed Trabzonspor a balanced set of fixtures in the competition.

The Turkish side dropped into the Conference League after failing to get past the Europa League qualifying round, beaten by Ferencvaros over both legs.





Here is Trabzonspor's full set of fixtures in the UEFA Conference League:

Trabzonspor v Freiburg (at home)

Red Star v Trabzonspor (away)

Trabzonspor v Hearts (at home)

KubYon v Trabzonspor (away)

Trabzonspor v Jablonec (at home)

CSKA Sofia v Trabzonspor (away)

UEFA will release the full match schedule tomorrow, Saturday.



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