Hansi Flick could be without Rodri for Barcelona's much-anticipated clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder is struggling with muscle fatigue, and the coaching staff may rest him rather than risk making it worse.

Barcelona travel to the Parc des Princes this evening for the standout fixture of the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus revealed that Rodri was below his best in training and finished the session battling muscle fatigue. It isn't a sprain or a serious injury, he explained, but it could be enough to persuade Flick to leave him out of the starting line-up as a precaution.

Fellow journalist Alfredo Martinez pointed in the same direction, suggesting all signs point to Rodri being rested against PSG. That would be a serious blow to Barcelona's plans ahead of a hugely difficult European test.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Rodri matters because of the pivotal role he plays in midfield. He organises possession, controls the tempo and limits the opponent's threat.

Against a side as dangerous going forward as PSG, Barcelona could find it even harder to keep their balance and control the central areas without him.

Flick's problems don't end there. Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are both confirmed absent, leaving the German with limited options and a tricky task in holding the balance between his defensive and midfield lines.