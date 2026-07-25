Barcelona have suffered another blow. The Champions League winners have announced the departure of star forward Salma Paralluelo, who joins French side Lyon on a four-year deal, a move that lays bare the continued exodus of stars from the Blaugrana since their recent continental triumph.

Lyon confirmed the arrival of the 23-year-old Spain international in an official statement. The deal marks Paralluelo's first professional experience outside Spain, and reunites her with former coach Jonatan Giráldez, who leads the ambitious project at the storied French club under the ownership of Michele Kang.

A career full of titles

Named Best Young Player at the 2023 World Cup that Spain won, Paralluelo leaves Barcelona after four eventful seasons. She claimed 14 titles and scored 72 goals in 131 matches, including a brace in the most recent Champions League final.

The left winger's exit is part of a broad wave of departures at Barcelona. The club had already waved goodbye to Alexia Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses, also owned by Michele Kang. The Blaugrana now face a major challenge to replace the key players who fired them to their continental title.

Ambitious reinforcements for Lyon

Lyon, for their part, expressed their delight at signing Paralluelo. She joins a list of new arrivals that includes Caroline Weir, Maria Luisa Gross and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, strengthening the eastern French club's ambitions to reclaim their place among Europe's elite in the seasons ahead.