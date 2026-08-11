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TrezeguetAl Ahly media
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

A new administrative step brings Al-Riyadh closer to sealing the Trezeguet deal

Transfers
Al Riyadh
Trezeguet
Al Ahly SC
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Al-Riyadh have announced their return to the top table of the Roshn Saudi League in style. The "School of the Central Region" have wrapped up one of the standout deals of the summer window, signing Egypt international star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet.

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Sources close to Al-Riyadh told Saudi Arabia's "Arriyadiyah" newspaper that the board had secured the Professional League Association's approval to close the deal. The club have already signed the Egyptian winger, with an official announcement due within the coming hours now that they have met the registration requirements.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL

The move followed a key milestone. Last Thursday, the club chaired by Bandar Al-Muqail received the "financial competence" certificate after satisfying every condition set by the association, becoming officially eligible to register its new players in the first-team squad.

Trezeguet, 31, ended his contract with Egypt's Al-Ahly last month and joins Al-Riyadh on a free transfer, capping a professional journey that spans ten years.

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The Egyptian winger arrives with a rich CV. He has turned out for English side Aston Villa, plus Trabzonspor, Kasımpaşa and Istanbul Başakşehir in Turkey, Anderlecht and Mouscron in Belgium, and Qatar's Al-Rayyan.

He returned last summer to his parent club Al-Ahly, where he came up through the youth ranks before earning promotion to the first team in 2012.

His overseas adventure began in 2015 with a loan move to Belgium's Anderlecht. The club then made the transfer permanent.

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