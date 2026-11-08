Inés García, girlfriend of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, has sparked widespread controversy on social media after revealing that she suffers from the herpes virus. The personal confession went out to her roughly 5 million Instagram followers.

German newspaper "Bild" reported that García, 21, spoke frankly about her struggle with the virus. She explained she had not had an outbreak for a long time, before recently waking up to discover a cold sore on her nose.

The influencer wrote via the Stories feature: "It has been a long time since I had the herpes virus. Do you remember a year ago? Back then, I was having at least one outbreak a month. Yesterday, I woke up and found one on my nose, and this is how I have looked over the past 24 hours."

García did not stop at words. She posted a photo in which the sore was clearly visible, and shared a video filming her face from different angles, a step that reflected her desire to deal with the matter without hiding her condition.

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The revelation did not pass quietly. García faced a wave of criticism and sarcastic comments, with some followers questioning her motives for sharing details about her health.

One comment on the platform "X" criticised her decision to share these details and garnered more than 18,000 likes. Another user wrote sarcastically that she wakes up every day to embarrass Yamal, while a third comment joking about the difficulty of extracting this information from its owner surpassed 2.4 million views.

This is not the first storm García has faced since announcing her relationship with Lamine Yamal in May 2026. She has become a repeated target of criticism and rumours across social media, including accusations relating to her previous relationships.

She had previously revealed that she received hundreds of thousands of hate messages. Fake accounts and AI-generated content have also targeted her, making every appearance on social media a magnet for controversy.