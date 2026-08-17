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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

A move to relocate the Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh match in the Saudi League

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
King Cup
Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh have reached an agreement to move their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture from the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium to Al-Awwal Park.

The clash is set for next Friday in the second round of the Roshn League, and it now awaits the approval of the Saudi Pro League, according to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah. Al-Nassr's management submitted an official request to host the game at their own stadium after striking the agreement with Al-Riyadh.

The switch will not change who counts as host. Al-Riyadh remain the home side and will pocket the match revenues once operating and maintenance costs are deducted.

Al-Nassr top the Saudi Pro League table with 3 points after the first round, ahead of Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Qadsiah, Neom, Al-Hazm and Al-Ahli on goal difference.

Before facing Al-Riyadh, Al-Nassr have another test to navigate. They meet Al-Diriyah on Tuesday evening in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Read also:
What is Zamalek's stance on Fatouh's move to the Saudi league?

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