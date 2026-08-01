Barcelona are moving towards activating the option to sign Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi from Girona, filling the gap left by Frenkie de Jong's lengthy absence. The Netherlands midfielder will be sidelined for between three and four months after rupturing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" revealed that the Catalan hierarchy are seriously considering a move for the 26-year-old Moroccan. De Jong's injury has left the midfield badly exposed, and Marc Casadó could also depart.

Girona, relegated to the Spanish second division, want the full value of Ounahi's release clause, 25 million euros, before they let him go. Interest is mounting from across Europe, most notably Dutch side Ajax under his former coach Míchel.

Sporting director Deco faces growing pressure to get the deal done. The alternatives in midfield are limited to Pedri, Gavi and Marc Bernal, leaving the team in an awkward spot with the new season upon them.

Relegation did nothing to dull Ounahi's individual form. He scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 league matches last season, standing out as one of the brightest sparks in a struggling side.

The injury, though, denied the Moroccan the chance to face Barcelona on both occasions the sides met last season, despite his importance to Míchel's plans.

For de Jong, Ounahi carries a painful memory. He was one of the heroes of Morocco's elimination of the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 32 on penalties, a match that remains de Jong's last for his country.

Their styles differ. Ounahi is the more attacking of the two, comfortable in an advanced midfield role or out wide, yet Barcelona still see him as the right man to fill the void left by de Jong, who is currently with his teammates at St George's Park despite his injury.