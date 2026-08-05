Cristiano Ronaldo is still enjoying his summer break. The Al-Nassr captain has extended his holiday ahead of the new 2026-2027 season, nearly a month on from Portugal's exit at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Al-Nassr held a training camp in Lisbon from 19 July until its conclusion on Tuesday, but Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen. The club granted him extra rest after the World Cup.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", the Al-Nassr delegation fly back to Riyadh today, Wednesday, aboard a private plane after a camp that lasted more than two weeks.

The players get just 24 hours to recover. They return to training on Friday at the Dar Al-Nassr stadium in the capital.

Ronaldo, though, will still be missing as he sees out the break the club handed him after the World Cup.

"The Don" bowed out of the 2026 World Cup on 6 July, when Spain edged Portugal by a single goal in the round of 16. His holiday has since stretched close to a month.

That leaves just 10 days before the new season kicks off. Al-Nassr open up against Al-Fateh on 15 August in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have plenty to chase. They want to retain the Saudi league title they reclaimed last season after a seven-year wait, and to lift the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.