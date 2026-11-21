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Federico Valverde sent Vinícius Júnior a clear message of support as Real Madrid celebrated their winning goal against Celta Vigo. The Uruguayan captain's gesture showed the squad are firmly behind the Brazilian star, who needs to rebuild his relationship with the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.

The details of the celebration of Carlos Espí's goal, which sealed a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, revealed a striking act from Valverde. The captain didn't just congratulate the goalscorer. He went straight to Vinícius, embraced him and brought him over to join his teammates, making sure he was part of the celebration and shared in the reaction from the Bernabéu stands.

The timing mattered for Vinícius. He'd come off the bench in the 57th minute with the score at 0-0 and quickly changed the shape of the Madrid attack, bringing fresh energy and threat to the final third.

He did more than liven things up. Vinícius delivered the cross that led to the ball rebounding into the path of Carlos Espay, who put it in the net in the 85th minute to secure three precious points for Real Madrid.

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Endrick joined in too, raising his hands towards the stands to form the number 7, Vinícius's shirt number. It was his own way of showing appreciation for his teammate and his standing within the squad, and it added another message of support to a celebration already full of them.

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Taken together, Valverde and Endrick's actions pointed to real solidarity in the Madrid camp as Vinícius goes through this spell. His teammates seemed determined to show he holds a big place in the dressing room, and that getting him back to his best isn't his job alone but a collective goal for the team.