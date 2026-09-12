A midfielder ranking as a top scorer: Al-Taawoun hand Savic a historic figure in Roshan

Al-Taawoun handed Al-Hilal's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a historic milestone in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal visit Al-Taawoun today, Saturday, at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

As usual, Savic anchored Al-Hilal's midfield from the start, lining up alongside Portugal's Ruben Neves and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno.

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That appearance marked a landmark. This became Savic's 100th match in the Saudi Roshn League since he arrived at Al-Hilal from Italy's Lazio in the summer of 2023.

The Serbian had played 99 matches before the Al-Taawoun clash, scoring 35 goals. That's more than a goal every three games, an extraordinary rate for a midfielder.

Goals alone don't tell the story. The 31-year-old has also created 27, better than one assist every four matches.

Remarkably, Savic tops Al-Hilal's scoring charts this Saudi Roshn League season despite playing in midfield. He has four goals in his last six matches and set up another.