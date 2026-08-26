Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi has said an emotional goodbye to Lille after completing his move to Manchester City, thanking the French club in a heartfelt message.

City confirmed the signing on their official website on Wednesday, tying Bouaddi down to a five-year deal that runs until 2031.

Several reports put the fee at 100 million euros.

Once the move was announced, Bouaddi took to his official account on "X" with a lengthy farewell to Lille's supporters. "Dear Lille fans, it is never easy to say goodbye to you. Lille is the place where I grew up, where I learned, and where I experienced my first emotions at the highest level. From the youth academy to my first training sessions with the first team, from the first minutes I wore this shirt to the great European nights, every step will remain engraved in my memory."

As reported by the "Foot Mercato" network, he added: "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this adventure: the coaches who gave me my chance, the members of the technical and administrative staff, the medical team, the management, and more broadly, all the club's employees. Each of them, in their own way, contributes to the club's success daily and played an important role in my career."

Turning to his colleagues, he continued: "Thanks also to all my team-mates. I learned a lot with you. Some of you were there when I was discovering the world of professional football and helped me find my place."

"I will cherish all these moments we spent together in the dressing room, in training, in away matches, in victories as well as in the difficult times. Finally, thank you, supporters. Your support meant a great deal to me, and representing these colours in front of you was a source of great pride."

He signed off: "Today, I leave Lille feeling deep gratitude. Whatever shirt I wear later, Lille will always remain a part of me, and I will keep this club in my heart. Thank you for everything."

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