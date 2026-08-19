Arsenal have struck a final agreement with Aston Villa to sign England defender Ezri Konsa, strengthening their backline ahead of the new season. The player is set to undergo a medical before the transfer is made official.

Sky's German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported a deal worth 59 million euros as a fixed fee, plus add-ons. Konsa is scheduled to complete his medical tomorrow, Thursday.

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Plettenberg added that Arsenal also tried to sign Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen, but the German club refused to give the defender the green light to leave.

The London club had made Konsa one of their most prominent defensive targets this summer, particularly after William Saliba's injury and with Jurrien Timber absent at the start of the campaign.

At 28, Konsa can play at centre-back and right-back. He featured regularly for Aston Villa in recent seasons and made England's squad at the last World Cup.

Arsenal opened the new season in style, thrashing Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield last Sunday.

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