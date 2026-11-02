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FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar
Translated by

“A matter of days”: Harry Kane reveals interesting details about contract talks with Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
H. Kane

When will Harry Kane extend his contract at Bayern Munich? Apparently, it will not be much longer, as the striker revealed on Monday evening.

"I would say it is a matter of days," Kane said at Bayern Munich's press conference ahead of their Champions League trip to Atletico in Madrid.

Discussing talks with Bayern Munich officials, the Englishman added: "There were good discussions over the weekend and again today. I know I keep saying we are close, but now we really are very close – details are details in any contract."

He continued: "Many of the bigger points have already been settled and we are happy with them, but every contract has plenty of small things that need to be considered, and minor details that ultimately have to be sorted out by the lawyers."

Kane summed up: "All in all, I would say it is days rather than weeks. The talks went well again today. Hopefully, in the next few days we will be in a position to get something finalised."

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FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

06 Nov 2026

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SVW

Rumours suggest Kane will sign a deal with Bayern Munich until 2029, although some sources have reported a new contract until 2030.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Harry Kane at Bayern Munich: 156 goals in 160 games

In early October, Sky and Bild both reported a breakthrough in negotiations between Kane and the German record champions. President Herbert Hainer later explained what was still holding up the final agreement.

"There are many details involved. Image rights, personality rights and so on. We will sort out these details. It is not about the length of the contract or anything like that," Hainer told Bild: "I am very optimistic. I know from Jan Dreesen and our board that the talks are going very well. Harry and his family feel extremely comfortable in Munich. I am very, very optimistic that it will be finalised soon."

Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. Bayern paid a base fee of €95 million for the 33-year-old. He has since scored 156 goals and set up 41 in 160 competitive appearances. Most recently, he won the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

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