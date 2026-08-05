A marketing strategy or a hint at departure? Vinicius deletes all his photos on Instagram

Vinicius Junior made a curious move just hours after his club tabled an improved offer to renew a contract that expires after next season.

Uncertainty still hangs over the Brazilian's future. He has one year left on his Real Madrid deal, and Arsenal are keen on signing him this summer.

For months now, the player and Real Madrid have failed to agree terms. That has brought them to a crossroads, and Vinicius faces two choices: renew, or leave this summer so the club avoid losing him for free after next season.

On Wednesday, Vinicius's agent Michael Yormark flew into Madrid to negotiate the renewal, and word emerged that the club had submitted an improved offer.

Hours later, Vinicius wiped every photo from his Instagram account, where he has around 64 million followers.

Nobody has explained why the player scrubbed the images documenting his career, particularly with Real Madrid and Brazil, and the move sparked plenty of questions.

Talks between the board and the player are set to continue in the coming days as they try to strike an agreement on his future at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius's demands over salary and image rights are dragging out the negotiations longer than the club would like.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are already dreaming of the signing. Their players have even asked the club for the latest on the deal.

With talks at boiling point, Vinicius cleared everything from his account: profile picture, posts and highlights all gone.

That unexpected move has left Real Madrid fans anxious, hoping it is part of a marketing ploy to announce the long-awaited renewal.