The transfer of Ivorian star Yan Diomande from Germany's Leipzig to Real Madrid has plunged into a dark tunnel of legal complications. Two weeks after the Spanish club declared their official interest in the player, a fierce dispute has erupted between two agencies fighting for the right to represent him. That row now hangs over the deal, raising questions about whether it can be completed at all.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that legal sources close to FIFA have settled the debate. World football's governing body has no authority to intervene in disputes over agency commissions, they say, insisting the matter must be resolved directly between the parties involved. It will not affect the player's move to Real Madrid in any way.

The same sources explained that the deal will go through the moment the German club register the player internationally. His licence to play for the Spanish club will then be finalised. FIFA's regulations are clear, they added, and every player has the right to transfer without obstacles.

FIFA had already established this principle in the case of French player Lassana Diarra, the sources noted. It has underpinned the federation's regulations for years, granting players full legal protection should similar disputes arise.

Those sources went even further. If the player decides to unilaterally terminate his contract with the German club, FIFA will immediately grant him the right to transfer and play in the Spanish capital. Whatever compensation Diomande pays Leipzig for that termination is a matter entirely separate from his guaranteed right to play.

The crisis stems from a heated dispute between Max Gradel and his company "Maxidel Management", which oversaw the player's move from Spain's Leganes to Leipzig a year ago, and the agency "Roc Nation", which currently manages Diomande's affairs and also represents Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.

Informed sources say "Maxidel" filed a lawsuit before FIFA over an alleged breach of contract, after the German club negotiated with "Roc Nation" without going through them. That move lit the fuse and dragged the deal into a complex legal spiral.

Diomande, 23, is one of the most prominent rising talents in European football. An exceptional season with Leipzig in the Bundesliga made him a primary target for Real Madrid, who want to bolster their attack and compensate for the departure of some of their stars.

Despite the legal complications, the deal looks set to be completed in the coming days. FIFA's decisive assurances that the move will not be affected by the row between the agencies point that way, in a saga now among the hottest of the summer transfer market.