Getafe mean business in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Sport, citing Sky Sports Germany, report that the Madrid club lodged their first official offer for the England winger on Thursday.

Sancho's Manchester United contract has expired, so he's a free agent. Getafe wouldn't owe a penny in transfer fee.

The sticking point is wages. Jose Bordalas's side operate under a strict salary ceiling, and fitting Sancho inside it is the whole battle.

He's weighing the Spanish offer up with those closest to him, according to the available information.

Plenty works in its favour. A fresh start in one of Europe's big five leagues, at a club where compatriot Mason Greenwood rebuilt his game and shone all over again.

Get it over the line and Sancho becomes Getafe's second marquee free transfer of the window, following Dani Carvajal, whose arrival was announced this week.

At 26, Sancho has Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea on his CV. His market value sits at roughly 10 million euros.

That figure once read 130 million euros, back when he was tearing up the Bundesliga. The Premier League never saw that player.