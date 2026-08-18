Rodri's move to Barcelona has sparked angry reactions in Madrid circles, after the Spanish midfielder settled his future and chose the Catalan club, preferring its project to an offer from Real Madrid.

Leading the charge was journalist Tomas Roncero, a fervent Real Madrid supporter, who tackled the deal in Spanish newspaper "AS" with an emotional and sharp tone, lamenting that the Spain star had not joined the Royal club.

"Rodri is ours": admiration that did not hide disappointment

Roncero opened by underlining Rodri's status as one of Spanish football's great symbols. "There was the best player in the national team, the best player at the World Cup, our Rodri," he said. "I'm saying it, our Rodri. I will always love him."

By the journalist's account, Real Madrid had reached a financial agreement with the player, offering everything needed to get the deal done.

"Real Madrid did everything perfectly, they made an offer that could not be refused, with a huge contract," he said in a video clip published by "AS". "Everything was ideal."

Barcelona's calls changed Rodri's direction

Roncero believes the deal turned after moves from Barcelona's management and several influential figures around the player. He pointed to calls from Deco, Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick, along with the pull of Pep Guardiola, his former coach at Manchester City.

"Deco calls, then Laporta, and Flick, and Guardiola, he was at Atletico too... how are you going to go to Real Madrid, Rodri?" he said.

He acknowledged Rodri's decision may come down to personal feelings, yet the missed opportunity still cut deep.

"He squandered paradise, man," he added. "Playing for Real Madrid is paradise."

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"At Barcelona there is no pressure"

From there Roncero drew a direct comparison between the two projects, handing Real Madrid a clear edge, especially in Europe.

"At Barcelona there is no pressure," he said. "Eleven years have passed without them even playing a Champions League final."

Turning to Real Madrid's European history, he chose a sarcastic note. "At Real Madrid, European trophies almost fall out of our pockets," he said.

Nor did he stop there. He mocked the conditions awaiting Rodri at Barcelona, pointing to the Montjuic stadium in the coming period. "You will be playing at Montjuic, in a completely open stadium, and in deadly cold in winter, while the Santiago Bernabeu will be there, air-conditioned and very modern and beautiful," he said.

Barcelona may give Rodri a shot at domestic honours, in Roncero's view, but he doubts the bigger European prize is within reach.

"There you will not win a second Champions League," he said, a nod to the first title Rodri won with Manchester City thanks to his goal in the 2023 final against Inter Milan.

The Spain shirt unites them despite the disagreement

Disappointment aside, Roncero kept an emotional tone on the player's bond with the Spanish national team, insisting his view of him would not change.

"I will continue to wear your number 16 shirt with two stars on the Spain shirt, because Spain is sacred to me," he said.

To close, the journalist affirmed his respect for Rodri's feelings and his choice, even if he could not accept it. "Rodri, I wish you the best," he said. "You love Barcelona more, and Barcelona attracts you more, and people's feelings must be respected."

Then came the sting. "If another year and another pass without winning the Champions League, no problem, because they are used to that there," he added.

Roncero signed off by recalling Real Madrid's recent dominance. "At Real Madrid, look, over the last 11 years they have won 5 or 6 titles," he said. "European trophies almost fall out of our pockets."